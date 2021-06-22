The Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Osun State on Sports Development, Vincent Akinbami will on June 29 organise a sports stakeholders meeting in Oshogo.

According to him, the stakeholders meeting will go a long way to unravel the problems the state is facing in sports development and also proffer a way forward.

He added that in solving problems, “you must discuss with the actors who know where the shoe pinches and administrators who also have limitations in carrying out activities.”

He said that Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola is desirous in making the state the best in terms of discovering and nurturing of talents, as he believes by focusing on sports, a lot of youth will be taken off the streets to have a future.

Akinbami said a lot of potential world champions never got started because of lack of opportunity, stressing that Osun State under Governor Oyetola, wants to wake up from being a sleeping giant and take its rightful place in terms of sports in Nigeria.