Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, has raised the alarm over the migration of large group of strange persons who now settle in the state.

The governor stated this when the National Chairman, Police Community Public Relations Committee (PCPRC), Dr. Farouk Abdullahi, led leaders of the association from various states and zones on a visit to Government House, Bauchi.

He alleged that the migrants came from the North West in droves loaded in trailers like goods and that once they arrive, they clear any piece of available land to settle with their families.

He acknowledged that there was freedom of movement in the country as enshrined in the constitution, but, however said, those who migrate from one part of the country to another must do so within the confines of the law.

Represented by his deputy, Baba Tela, the governor said: “We are not talking about two or five people; we are talking of trailer loads of people from some part of the country. You don’t know the kind of people that they are, you don’t know what they are running from.”

“If you are coming here to settle and you are doing it peacefully and in accordance with the law, with what the people here want, that is all right. But for you to just come with your family and everything, and just clear a piece of land and stay there, this is not acceptable.”

The governor thanked the PCPR officials for the visit saying the administration was open and ready to work with the committee to improve on security in the state.

Mohammed thanked the police and other security agencies in the state as well as voluntary organisations like the PCPR for working tirelessly to ensure that the state remains peaceful.

PCPR National President recalled that the governor gave a piece of land to the committee when he was Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and commended the governor for the gesture.

He pledged that the committee would continue to partner with the state government and police as well as other security agencies to maintain peace in the state and country.