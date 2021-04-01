Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, yesterday, at the Government House, Enugu, formally received Master Izuchukwu Godswill Edeani, the 16-year old indigene of the state who won the 2021 edition of “The 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award” (774 – YONSPA).

Edeani, a student of Air Force Comprehensive School, Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area, who hails from Nara in Nkanu East counci, was consequently honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari in a colourful ceremony in Abuja, performed, on his behalf, by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Receiving the national award winner, who was accompanied by his parents, George Edeani and Amaka Edeani, Ugwuanyi poured encomium on him and thanked him for making Enugu State proud.

The governor also appreciated the parents for giving the state such a talented student and reassured them of his administration’s maximum support and cooperation.

Edeani was sponsored to the national competition by then Ugwuanyi’s administration, after he emerged winner in the exercise organised by the state government.

Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo, Commissioner for Science and Technology, Obi Kama and the Head of Department, Technology Transfer and Science Promotions, State Ministry of Science and Technology, Ijeoma Angela Nwobodo, also witnessed the event.