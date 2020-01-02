John Adams, Minna

Niger State governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has cautioned intending Christian pilgrims from the state to this year’s Christian pilgrimage, against absconding and engaging in any negative act that will tarnish the image of the state and the country in general during the pilgrimage in the holy land.

Governor Bello who gave the warning while addressing the pilgrims, however, urged them to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria at large.

The governor who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, assured the Christian community in the state that the number of sponsored pilgrims by the government will increase in subsequent pilgrimage.

According to him “the essence of the pilgrimage is for you Christians to physically and spiritually fortify yourselves as ambassadors of the Lord and not to abscond. I wish you all a fruitful pilgrimage.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Pastor Yerima El’Yakim Samaila, assured the governor that the 171 pilgrims for this year’s exercise will pray for the state, country and leaders.

He added that “pilgrimage is not for tourism or business but for Christians to fulfil God’s injunction, pray for our leaders, state, country and for ourselves.”

Acting Director, Christian Department, Niger State Pilgrimage Welfare Board, Joanna Pada, thanked the state governor for providing the needed finances, logistics and medical team to ensure a successful pilgrimage.