Niger state Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) Abubakar Sani Bello has sympathized with the people of Wushishi Local government, Kontagora Emirate and the entire Nigerlites over the death of an elder statesman Gen. Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi (Rtd).

Governor Sani Bello in a condolence message, described late Gen. Wushishi as a perfect gentleman, Father, Soldier and an administrator of high ethics and impeccable morality.

The Chairman North Central Governors Forum said government and people of Niger State are indeed saddened by the demise of the Former Chief of Army staff who coordinated the activities of elder statesmen in the state over the years and made immense contributions to the peace, growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor maintained that even after active service, late Gen. Wushishi continued to offer useful counsel that helped in the development of the society.

He said the death of Gen. Wushishi has created a vacuum that can only be filled by Allah pointing out that the society will miss his wise counsels which are most needed now in overcoming the numerous challenges that have bedevilled Nigeria in general.

The Chairman NCGF prayed Allah to forgive all the shortcomings of the deceased and grant him Aljahna Firdausi as well as give the entire people of the state and close associates the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“This loss is for all Nigerians considering the very many contributions the deceased has made in uniting the country as a soldier and ensuring its growth and development.

“His fatherly role to many was not in doubt, he will greatly be missed however, death is a path we all must follow. My prayers are with the immediate family members, all Nigerlites and indeed Nigerians”.

Late Gen. Wushishi was born on the 1st January 1940 in Wushishi , Wushishi local government area of Niger state, he attended Wushishi Junior Primary school from 1947 to 1950, Pailko Junior primary school from 1951 to 1952, Minna Senior Primary school from 1953 to 1954.

He was at the Bida Provincial Secondary School between 1955 and 1960, Mons Officer Cadet School Aldershot United Kingdom (UK) from 1961 to 1962 after which he proceeded to Nigerian Military Training College in 1963, Staff College Camberly UK in 1972 and US Army War College 1978 to 1979.

The deceased became a Commissioned Regular Officer in 1962, second lieutenant in 1961, platoon commander 1962 to 1964, Battalion Adjutant General in 1968 to 1969, sector commander from 1969 to 1971, Deputy commander school of Infantry from 1972 to 1975, Federal commissioner for Industries in 1975, General Officer Commanding, 4 Infantry Division Nigerian Army Staff College Jaji in 1979, Chief of Army Staff in 1981 and later promoted to Lieutenant General, the rank he was until he retired from the Nigerian Army.

Based on his meritorious service to the nation, late Gen Wushishi received several honours and awards including Commander of the Order of the Niger (CFR) in 1981, decorated with Republic Medal (RM), Defence Service Medal (DSM), Nigerian Crisis Medal, National Service Medal, United Nations Medal for service in The Congo (Zaite) in 1961.

Late Gen. Wushishi who died at a London based hospital, at the age of 81, is survived by his wife Kande Muhammadu Wushishi and 7 children; 4 men and 3 women including the Former Commissioner for investment in the last administration in Niger state Kabiru Muhammadu Wushishi.

