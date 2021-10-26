From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Going by the increasing cases of insecurity in the country including some parts of Niger State which has posed serious challenges to farmers in transporting their farm produce and the deficit in roads infrastructures in the country, the Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has sustained talks with the Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation on how to revive the activities of the Corporation in Niger State.

Governor Sani Bello who was in Ebute Meta, the Lagos office of the Corporation with some officials from the state, explained that his visit was a follow-up to their earlier discussions with the Corporation on how to reactivate their services in the state particularly in areas with immense Agricultural potentials.

The Governor noted that with the reactivation of some of the locomotives and wagons, the economic activities around the areas would create job opportunities and thereby improve the internally generated revenue of the state.

“If we are able to reactivate some of the locomotives and wagons, it will help the market men and women to move within Minna and environs and will also extend the services to Kaduna”, he said.

Governor Sani Bello reiterated his administration’s readiness to partner with the Railway Corporation to ensure that some of the coaches and wagons are refurbished, to give them better outlook and make them more convenient which he said will boost the operation of the Corporation as there will be increased patronage.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Railway Corporation Mr Fidet Okhiria expressed delight with the move by the state Governor and assured him of all the necessary support to achieve the desired objectives.

