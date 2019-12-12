John Adams, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has inaugurated the 24 Local Government Council in the state with a call on the chairmen to redoubled their efforts to ensure that the people feel the presence of governance at the grassroots.

The governor reminded the Council Chairmen that local government remains the closest tier of government to the people and therefore if things are gotten right at that level, it will make things easier at the state level.

Swearing in the 24 out of the 25 local government Chairmen at the government house in Minna on Thursday, the governor urged them to exercise their authorities and hit the ground running by sourcing for funds through enhance internally generated revenue.

The election for Tafa local government was declared inconclusive by the state independent electoral commission and therefore only 24 Chairmen were sworn in.

According to him “I will like to draw your attention to the enormous work you have to do and when you go back to your people, ensure you work for them because that is why they elected you.

“We need to find ways of generating revenue, I will like to request you give the Board of Internal Revenue your utmost cooperation for us to have improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)”.

While assuring them that the necessary instruments will be made available for them to function, he charged them to pay attention to security, education, health and development in their various Council.

The oath of office was administered by the representative of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ishiaku Usman.