Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday charged officers and men of the state security, environmental and emergency agencies to be humane in their dealings with residents.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge during an on-the-spot assessment tour of some the state’s security, environmental and emergency agencies.

The agencies include the Rapid Response Squad, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Rescue Unit and the Lagos State Environmental, Sanitation and Special Offences (TASKFORCE) office.

Sanwo-Olu called for more synergy among the various agencies and advised them to rededicate themselves to service and absolute commitment to the development agenda of his administration.

He commended the officers for their efforts in making the state secure with a promise that the government would provide conducive working environment for its workers.

“We are starting with you on a first note because Lagosians expect so much from us and by extension they expect so much from you.

“I have had meetings with your commanders but coming out to meet you today is a thing of joy.

“All the things you mentioned, some are very critical and germane and needs to be addressed immediately.

“It is true that if we are going to be sending you men out with arms and all sorts of protective gadgets to go with and protect and keep the environment safe and sound, you also need to be motivated, you need to be encouraged,” the governor said.

Earlier, some of the officers, who enumerated some of their challenges, appealed to the governor to provide them with state-of -the art security tools for effective and diligent discharge of their duties. (NAN)