By Bunmi Ogunyale

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu doled out cash prizes for the winners of male and female categories in the football competition of this year’s finals of Head of Service Games.

Both male and females went home with the sum of N1million naira each, while the second position in both male and female also went home with the sum of N500, 000 each as their cash prizes.

In the male category, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency defeated their Public Service Office 3-1 to emerge champions, while Health Service Commission placed third.

Public Service Office however beats State Universal Basic Education Board by 3-1 to win the female category of the tournament, just Ministry of Agriculture finished in the third place.

In the tug of war final, Lagos State Fire Service defeated their counterpart from LAWMA in the category, while Fire Service defeated Lagos State Bus Services to win the female category.

Amongst those who witnessed the finals of this year’s HOS Games included the Mr. Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Executive Council Members, Permanent Secretaries, HRM Oba Oniru of Iru land Oba Gbolahan Lawal, HRM Oba Elugushi of Ikate Land, Oba Shaheed Elegushi, DG Sports Commission, Mr Toyin Bolowotan, this year’s edition had one of the Super Eagles football legend Obafemi Martins.

