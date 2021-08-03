By Brown Chimezie

The president of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, has attributed the peaceful coexistence among various ethnic nationalities resident in Lagos to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s inclusive style of leadership.

In this interview, he speaks on the governor’s relationship with the Igbo resident in Lagos and other issues.

How would you describe Gov Sanwo-Olu’s relationship with the Igbo in Lagos?

We are highly elated and very grateful to the government of Lagos State under Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We appreciate his kind gesture and the all-inclusive administration which he runs in the state; a clear demonstration that Lagos accommodates all residents, including the Igbo resident in the state. I pray that God will continue to guide him and his team, as they deliver the dividends of democracy to Lagosians.

Does this vindicate your decision to support his candidacy in 2019 election?

First of all, a good leader is a good leader, no matter who supports or opposes him. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a God-sent leader and man of the people. So, I believe his agenda is service to all Lagosians including Ndigbo. Nonetheless, that entails responsibility, so our responsibility as Ndigbo in Lagos State is to support and show solidarity to the ruling party, so as to derive maximum benefit from its administration in the state. My core agenda while contesting the Presidency of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos chapter, was to push Ndigbo into the mainstream of the state’s affairs, with a target to eliminate or reduce the incessant clashes between the Igbo traders and area boys at the various markets in the state. The emergence of Sanwo-Olu as the governor of Lagos State made my task very easy, because his administration works to ensure harmonious relationship among the various ethnic nationalities in the state. His administration also ensures adequate security of lives and property in every nook and cranny of the state. I took the leap and pledged the support of Ndigbo to his candidacy, irrespective of the stiff opposition from some Ndigbo, including some executive members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos. Today, most Igbo can testify to the benefits of identifying with the ruling party in Lagos State.

People complain that your state governor, Dave Umahi, handles everything in the state, thereby micromanaging all the state’s ministries and departments.

Actually, I am from Ebonyi State, but I reside in Lagos; so I am not in a good position to pass judgment on the relationship between Gov. Umahi and his lieutenants. Furthermore, I am not into partisan politics and cannot speak for politicians in Ebonyi State. But, my assessment of Umahi’s performance is excellent, going by the infrastructural development in the state under his regime. My village never had electricity until he came on board. He equally opened up our rural roads. So, I give it to him as a performing governor, whether by teamwork or micromanagement.

What is happening with the national leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo where it appears two factions currently exist; one led by Prof. George Obiozor and the other by one Chibuzor

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide is Prof. George Obiozor. Really, there are some misunderstandings at the national level, but it is being addressed and it will be resolved, so that all stakeholders can be brought under Obiozor’s leadership. Obiozor is a very capable leader, who has been steering the ship of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the right direction. He is an honest and upright leader, and never allows gossip or sycophancy to influence his decisions. He is diplomatic in his approach to critical national issues, working towards national reconciliation and integration; and pushing the Igbo to take their rightful position in Nigeria. He is a team player, who has a cordial relationship with members of the national executive and those of us at the various chapters across the world. He reaches out to the executives at the various chapters to ensure harmony, particularly on national issues.

You are avoiding the issue of division in Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Does it mean the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is Okechukwu Isiguzoro?

The Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is Amb. Okey Emuchay. But, Okechukwu Isiguzoro is a staunch member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and has great love for the Igbo. So, he also speaks for Ndigbo, just as many other eminent people speak for Ndigbo.

But, whenever Okechukwu Isiguzoro gives press statements, he tags such press releases as coming from the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Why is that so?

All I know is that Emuchay is the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Press statements from Ohanaeze Ndigbo are made by the President General and Publicity Secretary, or any other person delegated by the two. And the Publicity Secretary is Chief Alex Ogbonnia. In any case, you gentlemen of the press should focus on the content of the press releases and not on the tag and status of the sender.

There have been clips and videos of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos chapter sharing gift items from Lagos State Government at various times. Why are those recordings being made?

The clips are made for record purposes and for transparency, and to dispel any insinuation of corrupt practices by the executive. We expose the numbers to prevent mischief makers from accusing the executives of shortchanging Ndigbo. People have accused previous executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State of cheating and shortchanging Ndigbo. We don’t want to be accused, so we keep the doors open and expose the numbers. After all, the gift items are meant for Ndigbo and not for the executives. Though members of the executive will get their share, but not at the expense of the people we lead. We ensure equity at all times.

People usually say it is very difficult to lead Ndigbo; how true is that?

To lead the Igbo is very easy. What an average Igbo person needs is transparency. He/she wants to see the actions and feel them. Nonetheless, people behave differently, therefore, their assessments of leaders vary. No leader anywhere in the world can satisfy everybody. You just strive to do the best you can and pray that your best will be enough to satisfy majority of the people.

But, people accuse Ndigbo of being arrogant and running down their leaders.

It is unfortunate that people make general derogatory statements about people of other tribes and races. Some human beings are arrogant and that should not be limited to people of Igbo tribe. We have many arrogant people in Nigeria, but we cannot say that all Nigerians are arrogant. People are wired differently, therefore, they behave differently. The Igbo are very pleasant people to associate with, but they abhor exploitation and stand up for their right. Probably, those are what people term as being arrogant. I don’t mean to say that all Igbo are saints. No, there are some Igbo who are full of themselves, especially some very rich ones who tend to play God, looking down on people. But, you have such people in every race and tribe. Human race is made up of the good, the bad and the ugly.

