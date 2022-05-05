Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is a massive Arsenal fan, is tipping Liverpool to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title and has made a bold prediction about the teams that will finish in the top four come the end of the season.

Sanwo-Olu received the founder and presenter of AFTV, Robbie Lyle and his team at the Lagos House this week.

The politician spoke about a wide range of topics, including Arsenal’s win against West Ham United, the top four race and England international of Nigerian descent, Bukayo Saka.

Though Manchester City is in the driving seat ahead of Liverpool to win the Premier League title having accumulated 83 points after 34 games, only one point separate the two teams, while Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United complete the top six.

On the top four, Sanwo-Olu told AFTV’s Robbie: “My heart says Liverpool, Man City can still pull it through, so I’ll say Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and of course Arsenal.”

Sanwo-Olu only had kind words for Bukayo Saka even though the winger opted to play international football for England rather than Nigeria and expects the Hale End Academy product to be one of the top players in the world in the not too distant future.

“It’s not just Saka, his name is Bukayo Saka. It has to be a strong Nigerian intonation there, Bukayo Saka.

“I think that has been a great add-on to not only the Arsenal team but also the England team.

“Saka has tremendously shown how he’s a great kid.”