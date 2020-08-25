Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, says it is imperative for teachers in the Post-Primary School in Lagos State to invest in themselves.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice at the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) Webinar platform tagged: “Performance Series 3.2’’.

The governor’s wife said that the advice became imperative in a bid to create an improved learning outcome at this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

She thanked the commission for taking a step ahead in the prevailing situation tagged: “New Normal”, saying that it should be conscious of improvement of teaching style, using the Webinar method.

Sanwo-Olu also advised teachers to be proactive, prepared and should not solely lean on the government for training, considering the situation that had forced all to a “new normal’’.

“With this challenge, you must think it through on how best to go; be proactive, be prepared in improving learning and get the best out of yourselves,’’ she said.

The governor’s wife said any individual that could effectively make judicious use of the mobile phone device could use the Virtual/Zoom application.

She said that teachers, parents/guardians and indeed the students must learn and know how to use the application.

The governor’s wife described teaching profession as a “calling’’ and likened teachers to the “angels’’ that performed the act.

“Students learn so fast and as teachers, you must ‘up your game’ and always be a step ahead in teaching and learning, thereby creating the desired enabling environment to thrive,’’ she advised.

Also, the TESCOM Chairman, Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo, said: “We want our teachers to interact with notable personalities outside the teaching profession to be able to learn, unlearn and relearn.

“The target is leveraging and improving on the ‘new normal’ to actualise the dream of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in taking education to greater heights in Lagos State.”

Ariyo commended the kind gesture of the governor’s wife, especially with the recent donation of radio sets and other devices aimed at improving learning outcomes in the schools.

The Webinar Series 3.2 had Mrs Ayopeju Njideaka, Managing Director, Nurture House Consulting, and Mr Abiodun Atobatele, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, ATB Techsoft Solutions Ltd., also in attendance.

They spoke on Leveraging Technology to Teaching Realities and Virtual Presentation Skills, with no fewer than 4,840 in attendance. (NAN)