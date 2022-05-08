From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum , Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has called for the citizen’s support for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s intensified efforts to ensure a secured and safe Anambra state for residents and everyone.

Obigwe in statement released in Awka yesterday urged Ndi Anambra to embrace the governor’s latest security campaign strategy with the slogan “if you see something, say something”.

Noting that the gains of supporting the governor’s efforts cannot be over emphasized, he reemphasised the obvious truth that security of lives and properties is everybody business and not something that will be left in the hands of government alone.

“We live in the same society with government officials and whatever that affects our society affects all of us hence the reason we must start acting as responsible citizens by helping government to secure our environment. “

“It is too bad for us to be dying in silence. All that Governor Soludo is asking for is our cooperation to enable him tackle the insecurity bedeviling our society. Governor Soludo knows very well that security is the bedrock of sustainable development and that is his reason for seeking our cooperation to tackle insecurity in our State. Anambra is our State and we don’t have any other State to call our own. “

Obigwe urged the people as bona-fide citizens of Anambra State not to fold their hands and allow strangers to turn the State to a killing field.

He said security agents cannot do much if the people don’t give government the needed cooperation that will make their job of securing the society easier for them.

“We need to say enough is enough to rid our State of criminal elements that are making life unbearable for the inhabitants of our State. Governor Soludo wants the best for us and for our beloved State hence his reason for proffering solution to the insecurity problem in our State.”

“Our Governor released special lines that we will be using to report security challenges in our environment and they are 07039896429,09017280990. Let’s endeavour to be making use of the numbers for the purpose of getting rid of criminal elements in our State.”

“Governor Soludo campaign of if you see something, say something is a good step in the right direction. If we give him the needed cooperation, it will go a long way in solving the insecurity problem in our State.” He said.