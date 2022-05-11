From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has counseled all aspirants under the APGA platform for the 2023 general elections to go into the forthcoming primaries with the spirit of good sportsmanship and party is supreme mindset .

Obigwe in a statement released in Awka yesterday noted that it has become evidently clear now to APGA faithful and aspirants that Governor Soludo’s commitment to a free and fair primary election is not in doubt.

He said no aspirant under the party can claim that he or she is being favoured by the Governor noting that all that Governor Soludo want is for the people’s choices to emerge as APGA candidates for the 2023 general election.

He said the party leadership are also living up to expectations by doing their best to avoid a repeat of what transpired in the party in the last general election that affected the its electoral fortunes.

‘Having said this, am admonishing APGA aspirants to endeavour to accept the outcome of the forthcoming primary election even if the outcome did not favour some of them. In any democratic contest, one person will definitely emerge the winner of the contest.

‘The bigger challenge we have to face is the main election and I know that accepting the outcome of the primary election will go a long way in helping us to defeat the opposition parties candidates in the main election. Nobody will be allowed to foment trouble in APGA after the primary election.

Obigwe said the only way APGA aspirants will demonstrate the spirit of good sportsmanship is by accepting the outcome of the primary election noting that it’s expected that they will team up with Governor Soludo to deliver the party candidates in the main election.

‘Nobody should personalise whatever that will happen at the party primary because doing that will not be in the interest of the party.

Am 100 percent hopeful that those that will emerge APGA candidates for the 2023 election will explore Governor Soludo enormous goodwill to clinch a well deserved victory in that election.’ He said.