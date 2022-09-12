From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo has condemned in strong terms, the attack by yet-to-be identified gun men on the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy on Sunday evening.

It was reported that Senator Ubah narrowly escaped bullets of some gun wielding men who attacked his convoy at Enugwu-Ukwu road in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State

As he condemned the attack, in a statement from his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo said government was fully determined to wipe out every act of criminality in the State. He reiterated that “this is the last ditched-effort of a sinking boat” by the criminal elements

He reassured that all security agencies were now on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of the henious attack, who would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Governor commiserated with Dr Ubah and families of his aides who lost their lives as well as the State Commissioner of Police, for the Policemen who also lost their lives.