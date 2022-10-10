From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State government has published an update on the recent Ogbaru boat mishap.

In the update made known through the Press Secretary to Governor Charles Soludo, Mr Christian Aburime, the incident which occurred on Friday October 7, 2022 about 40 passengers were said to have boarded the ill-fated boat.

The engine of the boat was said to have failed three minutes into the journey and the surging waves hit the boat on a collapsed bridge and it subsequently capsized.

More than 30 people, according to the update, were rescued by expert swimmers.

Six people including two kids and two ladies were confirmed dead.

The statement said the update had become necessary to avoid unfounded speculations and undue sensationalization of the incident.