From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The memory of late Joe Anatune, Onwa of Awa, came alive again with special tributes coming from Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo during the flag-off of Amansea-Ndiukwuenu-Awa-Ufuma road.

Explaining the strategic importance of the Amansea-Ndiukwuenu-Awa-Ufuma road, Governor Soludo noted that with the road in place, Orumba North and South could get to Awka within minutes instead of running round.

He recalled that during the campaign, he went round Orumba, namely; Awa, Ajali, Umunze Nanka, Ezira, and the rest to ask for votes.

“I’ve come back to your place because this is a promise given and will be fulfilled. Hopefully, I’ll come back through here to Amansea by end of December, ” the Gov said.

The Governor thereafter spoke well of the late Anatune, the Onwa of Awa, a foremost apostle of the Soludo brand.

He described Anatune as one big Iroko that the State lost and one who believed in the Anambra project.

The Governor also mentioned Anatune’s sterling contributions as the National Coordinator of the Anambra Alliance (AA), and the Soludo Promoters Forum, (SPF) in promoting the Soludo brand.

“I make special mention of the late Anatune of Awa. He was one big iroko that we lost who believed in the Anambra project. For two years, he relocated to Isuofia, working on this Anambra project. Before his demise, the late Joe envisioned the Anambra of our dreams. And so we are determined to keep working for he did not die in vain, ” Governor Soludo said

It will be recalled that Anatune died on April 30 this year, barely a week he was appointed as the MD/CEO of Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) by Governor Soludo. Before the appointment, Anatune had effectively coordinated the media activities of Governor Soludo during the gubernatorial campaign period.