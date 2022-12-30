From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

His Royal Highness, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, the traditional ruler of Nnewi community in Anambra State on Wednesday celebrated his 97th birthday and 59th year on the throne amidst good wishes.

The Igwe on six-point observations in his address said the out-going year had been very bad because of high cost of living and insecurity.

He noted that the so called sit-at-home order in the South East was highjacked by hoodlums and that there was massive destruction of innocent lives and public property.

He lamented that many police stations were destroyed and police operational vehicles burnt, adding that many police officers were killed as it became a taboo for policemen to wear their uniforms publicly.

“The unfortunate development resulted in almost total breakdown of law and order. The courts could not sit as policemen were not available to provide security for the judges.

“Kidnapping for ransom prevailed as criminals took over the public space unchallenged.

“Our own son, Distinguished Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah escaped assassination by the criminals because he was traveling in a bullet proof car. His security escorts and relations traveling with him were not so lucky as some of them lost their lives in that unfortunate encounter.

“The Deputy Chairman of my Cabinet, Gabe Oforma, was returning to his base in Port Harcourt after attending a Cabinet meeting when he was stopped on the way and shot dead in cold blood, ” the Monarch lamented.

He said that the rains this year resulted in many communities particularly those in riverine areas being massively over flooded.

The Igwe recounted that lives were lost, houses collapsed and farmland washed away. He said that the disaster resulted in high cost of food crops.

The Igwe said many roads were washed away resulting in, according to him, governement and communities having huge maintenance work to do when floods finally receded.

“The major erosion control work which the former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willy Obiano started at Agbo-Edo Nnewi and which has been completed and commuters started moving to Agbo-Edo and Nkwo Nnewi market via that axis was washed away by the rampaging floods occasioned by this year’s heavy rain falls. The gully created has now cut the100 Foot Road and several houses in the area have been demolished, ” the Igwe said.

On the national scene, the Monarch prayed that politicians should go about their campaign based on issues and avoid abusive languages that would cause tension as the country goes to polls soon to elect President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. He also prayed for peace to reign during and after the election.

The Monarch expressed gratitude to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Chicason Group of Companies, Sir Chika Okafor who he said sponsored his 2022 annual holiday to Calabar, Cross River State where he said he was warmly received by the Old Boys of Hope Waddel Training Institute, the school he attended.

He disclosed that he learnt he was the oldest surviving student of the college.

The Monarch said the Cabinet had again been responsible for funding this year’s Ofala celebration. He, however, thanked the Ibeto Group, the Chicason Group and Dr Ifeanyi Ubah for sponsoring the Ofala for the past years.

While paying homage to the Monarch, Governor Charles Soludo promised to transform Nkwo Nnewi Triangle.

The Governor told the Monarch and Nnewi people that all the access roads would be fixed in no distant time, adding that some of the road contracts had already been awarded with mobilization fees paid.

In his remarks, the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Governement Area, Sir Chris Obiorah said that Nnewi people were always happy with the Monarch because of his peaceful disposition.

“Our Monarch is the longest serving Monarch in Nigeria, if not in Africa. We are happy to celebrate him. He has been a very wonderful leader. We are happy to associate with him and we wish him many more years on the throne, ” the TC Chairman said.

On his administration, Sir Obiorah said the palliative road maintenance in Nnewi would be sustained. He said that it was meant for the Nnewi people to feel the impact of governement.

He said his major focus in line with Governor Soludo’s governement would be security and infrastructure.

In the same vein, the President General of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi (Nnewi town union), Dr Maduka Atuenyi said that Nnewi was blessed. He noted that the industrial community did not have any security problem that could be said to be overwhelming.

He thanked security agencies for being of help to the community.

He said that Nnewi is blessed with a good and peace-loving Monarch.