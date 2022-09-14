From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State Governor Prof Charles Soludo has congratulated the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, who has attained the age of 70.

Governor Soludo in his birthday message through his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, described Bishop Ezeokafor as an exemplary and visionary church leader who has over the years dedicated his life to the service of God and mankind.

The governor, joined friends and well-wishers to celebrate the Bishop and prayed that God granted him more knowledge, wisdom and understanding.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Anambra State, I wish you more grace, sound health and long life as you celebrate the age of 70 years,” Governor Soludo further prayed.