From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo has sought partnership with Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to help the State ‘s tertiary institutions on delivery of critical intervention infrastructures.

This was said to have been discussed when Governor Soludo paid a courtesy call on the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono in Abuja.

According to the Governor, synergy between Anambra State and TETFund will be highly impactful.

TETFund is a scheme established by the Federal Government in 2011 to disburse, manage and monitor education tax to government-owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Governor Soludo expressed his administration’s preparedness to work with stakeholders at all level, especially the federal government who is major player.

The Governor said that when all efforts were disjointed and unharmonious, the deliverables would not be achieved, making synergy and coordination imperative.

“I will like us to work together in a lot of areas we are interested in; and in a few years to come, we will be able to say that we delivered something tangible with the TETFund partnership, ” he said.

He applauded TETFund for its intervention projects within the country, adding that the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra Polytechnic Mgbakwu and College of Education, Nsugbe were desirous of such partnership.

Mr Echono assured that the TETFund would continue to deliver on its core mandate of filling in the gaps infrastructure-wise, in the tertiary institutions.