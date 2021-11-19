From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa state Engr. Abdullahi Sule has sworn in 18 Overseers of the 18 development areas in the state recently screened and confirmed by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The swearing in ceremony which took place at Aliyu Akwe Doma’s Banquet hall, Government House, Lafia Friday, was witnessed by the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi among other top government officials and citizens of the state.

Gov Sule, who re- affirmed his administration’s commitment to prudency , accountability and grassroots development, enjoined them to key into his administration policy to better the lots of the rural dwellers.

He called for respect, understanding, unity and effective synergy with the chairmen of their respective local government areas for peace and speedy development, thus reaffirmed his readiness to ensure that local government autonomy in the state is strictly observed, just as he reminded the local government authorities not to hesitate in reaching out to the state government in time of any challenges.

While advising them to work with the fear of God the Governor revealed that his next appointment will have women fully represented.

The Speaker of the State Assembly Rt.Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi led other members of the House to witnessed the swearing in ceremony.

