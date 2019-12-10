Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has assured the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) of his administration’s continued support for the scheme in the state.

Sule gave the assurance in Lafia on Tuesday when members of the governing board of NYSC paid him a courtesy visit in Lafia.

According to the governor, the pledge to continuously support NYSC in the state is hinged on the multiple contributions of NYSC to the development of the state.

He noted that the scheme also played an important role of promoting integration across the country, thereby encouraging his administration to continuously support the scheme to achieve that purpose in the state.

The governor said the services of corps members as well became imperative, given the diversity of cultures and religions in the state and the need to maintain these diversities in unison for the development of the state.

He said: “We strongly believe in the scheme. More so, our son is the current Director-General of the scheme and we are trying to do everything necessary to support him.

“This is necessary so that during his period, some important goals are achieved.

“Recently, we supported the scheme and did something about the monthly allowance of corps members and we will not stop that.

“We communicate with the NYSC Director-General all the time and I have assured him that we will do what we can within our own limited resources to make sure we always support the scheme.”

“Whatever we can do we will do for the scheme, even though we are also a state facing its own financial challenges; so we have to be careful on how much we can do.“

Earlier, Amb. Fatima Abubakar, Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, expressed gratitude to Sule for finding time to receive the team in short notice and for the assistance his administration offered the scheme in the state.

Abubakar, represented by Hajiya Binta Muazu, a member of the board said the visit to the state was to inspect the orientation camp facility in Keffi in the state.

According to the chairman it is for the board to know the requirement to make the camp more habitable for corps members and NYSC officials during the orientation course.

“We thank the state government for the structures built at the orientation camp, but the only thing we observe when we visited there is that it is due for a serious renovation.

“We also noticed that the camp needs expansion and the need for more blocks of hostels for the corps members and officials as well as a pavilion at the camp ground.

“Apart from this, I will say a big thank you to his Excellency for the support so far and for receiving us and we will really appreciate if these other issues are looked into,” she said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that aside the courtesy visit, members of the board also visited the NYSC Magaji Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp Keffi in Keffi Local Government Area of the state for an inspection tour of the camp.(NAN)