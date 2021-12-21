The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has awarded Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa the “Best Pilgrimage Sponsorship Governor in North Central for Year 2020“.

The governor bagged the award for sponsoring the maiden pilgrimage of Christians to the Kingdom of Jordan.

A statement on Tuesday by Mr Celestine Toruka, NCPC Head, Media and Public Relations, disclosed that NCPC Executive Secretary, Rev. Pam Yakubu, presented the award to the governor during a sensitisation visit to him.

Pam said the award was unique considering the fact that the governor, a Muslim surrounded by Christian governors, was able to sponsor the pilgrims to Jordan.

In his words: This award is to show our gratitude to you and to encourage you; only God can reward you,” he said.

Pam praised the governor for his massive infrastructural development in the state.

He particularly commended him for his youth and women empowerment Programme which is targeted at meeting the needs of the vulnerable.

The NCPC helmsman further commended the governor for the Cargo Airport project in the state which, he pointed out, would be of immense benefit to the pilgrims when completed, as they would be airlifted to the Holy Land directly from there.

In his remark, Gov. Sule thanked the NCPC boss for the award which, he said, was an award for the entire state.

According to him, this means a lot as it shows the people are living in peace.

He urged his people to ensure they participate in worthwhile ventures that would help to promote the state’s image.

He thanked Pam for his purposeful and innovative leadership at NCPC which had paid off with the success story of the maiden pilgrimage to Jordan.

He noted with enthusiasm that all the pilgrims from the state who participated in the Jordan Pilgrimage returned home more satisfied and spiritually fulfilled.

He added that they were all grateful for the opportunity to participate in the event.

The high pointy of the sensitisation visit was the presentation of the award plaque to the governor.

The award ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa, Dr Emmanuel Akabe and other dignitaries. (NAN)