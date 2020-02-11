Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has commiserated with Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau over the recent killings in the state and the death of Sen. Ignatius Longjan.

Sule who led a delegation of Government officials, politicians and traditional leaders on the condolence visit to Lalong on Tuesday in Jos, said that the visit was to encourage Lalong to remain focused in spite of the security challenges in the state.

He said that Nasarawa State, a neighbour of Plateau, shared in the joys and pains of the state, while being optimistic that the challenges would be addressed through the commitment of North-Central governors and President Buhari.

“We came to encourage you not to feel downtrodden, misguided or lack focus because of the security challenges, but to be determined in the direction you are going ,”he said.

The governor said that the North-Central zone of the country was determined to put an end to security challenges in the area by embracing community policing, through synergy with security agencies, traditional and religious leaders and other critical stakeholders for its success.

He also condoled with the state over the demise of Sen Ignatius Longjan who until his death represented Plateau Central at the Senate, saying his death was a loss to Plateau and the Nation.

In his response, Gov. Lalong thanked the leader of the delegation for the solidarity visit, saying the killings in Plateau were a setback in the efforts of his administration to sustain peace in the state.

Lalong, represented by his deputy, Prof Sonni Tyoden, said that the State Government was successful in maintaining relative peace in the state until the recent attacks orchestrated by the devil, stressing that the state was not going to give up on the course.

“We are not weakened especially with the support of Nasarawa and other states who have stood by us in this period,” he said.

He said that the state government recently held a meeting with critical stakeholders on security as part of efforts to ensure appropriate modalities and legal framework for the adoption of community policing in the state.

Lalong said that the state was saddened by the death of Sen. Longjan who died at a Turkish hospital after a protracted illness on Monday, saying the government would have benefited from his advice as a technocrat in the challenges it was facing.

“I pray for the repose of his soul and urge the public to follow his footsteps as a gentleman, man of peace and candour,”he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Nasarawa State delegation included the former governor of the state, Alhaji Adamu Abdullah, deputy Governor, Solomon Ewuga, Emirs of Lafia and other traditional leaders and party Chieftains, among others.

Gov. Sule also presented a letter of condolence to Gov. Lalong over the loss of Sen. Longjan.