From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The governor of Nasarawa state has commissioned the first ever city mall in Lafia, the state capital, saying that the investment would open up the state and create job opportunity in the state.

During the commissioning of the Lafia city mall, situated at Jos road, governor Sule said the investment is in line with his vision to create an enabling environment for other investors with same idea to come into the state.

The Governor further reiterated his commitment to securing the lives and property of the people in the state saying Nasarawa is safe for any kind of businesses in the state and that the state would partner with the company for further investment.

He however, appreciated the chief executive of Wave Mart Group of company for establishing such edifice in Lafia, being the first of its kind in the state capital.

Sule said the investment will create job opportunity for the youth in the state and will signal to the world that Nasarawa is a home safe for business purposes.

“Any investor that is interested, that is coming to Nasarawa state, there is no better time to come than now,” he said.

Responding to the skill acquisition as mentioned by the CEO of wave mart during his welcome address, the governor revealed that in line with his policy to engage youths in skills acquisition, an institute for skill acquisition has been completed with equipment being procured for the various skill offices in the center.

He also used the opportunity to announced to Nasarawa people that president Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute in the state.

Sule said the institute would be located in Lafia as a step forward in terms of industrializing the state.

Adding that it is an indication that his administration is ready to maximize the various opportunities in the agriculture sector especially agriculture mechanization.

“I want to use this opportunity to extend my greatest appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari. Just few weeks ago, we realized that there are going to be about three or four institutes that are about to be established.

“I now wrote for the establishment of the institute in the state and just yesterday, Mr President approved it and we are going to establish that institute right here in Lafia,” he said.

Sule added that aside the institute, the state government had also recently signed an agreement with Gurku-Kabusu community in Karu local government area of the state for the commencement of an industrial zone on a 13,000 hectares of land in the area.

He explained that the choice of the area was due to its close proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, which thereby offers huge market potential to the investor in the zone.

He said that it also made the business initiative beneficial to the state, the industrialists and the host community.

“Today, we concluded by signing with the people. Gurku-Kabusu is just five kilometres from Maitama. With that type of opportunity that we have, that will be mutually beneficial to the state, the community and the industrialists, we are ready now for industrialization in that area,” he said.

In his welcome address, Chief Executive and Chairman, Wave Mart Group of companies Mr Emmanuel Umoru, said the Lafia City Mall was not the first investment in the state but the first in the state capital.

He said given the investments and the years spent investing in the state, he has been able to convince other investors to come for themselves and inspect the security situation with the option of also investing in the state.

“This is a state we have invested for almost about seven years now and to the glory of God, we have no reason to regret. On this note, i make bold to say that we shall come again. We appreciate your drive for investment in the state,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Emir of Lafia, Rtd Justice Sidi Bage appreciated the private sector drive of the governor and also lauded the Wave Mart Group of Companies for choosing Lafia to locate their investment.

Briefing newsmen after the commissioning, Mr. Umoru explained that the Lafia City Mall was established with the sum of about N 7.5 million and would employ more than a hundred staff with most of the staff been indigenes of the state.

He said the reason for establishing the facility is not for making money but to offer employment opportunity to the teeming youths in the state.

