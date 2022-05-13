From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor of Nasarawa state Abdullahi Sule has condole with the family of Senator Solomon Ewuga of the death of his daughter who died in active duty.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that Adzuayi Ewuga, a female pilot had died in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

This was disclosed on Friday in a press released signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra saying the governor received with shock the news of the tragic death of Miss Adzuayi Ewuga, the daughter of our former Deputy Governor, minister and Distinguished Senator, Solomon Ewuga, whose event Occurred on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

He said Miss Adzuanyi Ewuga whose reported death in the ill-fated DHC 4-600 aircraft belonging to Caverton Aviation in Cameroon, is a sad loss of an enterprising young woman, a role model and a worthy torch bearer for Nasarawa state and the country at large.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Governor Sule further said “At this trying moment our prayers as a people, state and government are with Senator Ewuga, his family and friends. We mourn this collective loss but are consoled that Adzuanyi, the young pilot lived an exemplary life’’. He added.

“we pray that God comforts and grant Senator Solomon Ewuga and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and the deceased eternal eternal rest.”

“Once more accept my sincere condolences to you and your dear wife”.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .