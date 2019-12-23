Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has promised to reward media practitioners who consistently produce extraordinary reportage on developmental issues that would promote growth in the state and nation.

A statement issued on Monday in Lafia by Malam Yakubu Lamai, Director General, Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, quotes Sule as making the pledge ahead of the first annual media dinner organised to honor professional excellence.

The governor said that the recognition and award would cut across practitioners in the broadcast, print and social media.

“Excellence is defined as the condition of surpassing some standards of expectations.

“And His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule has since May 29, 2019, continued to exemplify and provide a compelling and positive vision with clear goals and operating standards for workplace excellence in Nasarawa State.

“It is in pursuit of this noble ideal that Gov. Sule has made it a matter of state policy to annually recognise and reward high caliber media practitioners in Nasarawa State.

“Those who have consistently produced extraordinary reportage on TV, Radio, Newspaper and Online platforms.

” The first annual media dinner holding today in Nasarawa State is an event to honor professional excellence, superiority, brilliance, eminence and transcendence in the media

“Cyril Stober of NTA will deliver the Keynote address and journalists will be conferred with professional awards of merit in an atmosphere of entertainment and camaraderie,” the statement said.

It said that the administration would continue to recognise the role of journalists in enlightening the public on government activities.

“We in Nasarawa State recognise the virtuosity of bloggers and social media aficionados, the prowess and acute ability of newspaper journalists and the outstanding quality and visionary brilliance of broadcasters on TV and Radio

“They continue to educate and enlighten our people, and shape/mold public opinion about the relationship between government and her citizens.

“It is to discourage fake news and the peddling of rumors plus merchandising of ethnic and religious sentiments; and instead promote decent, constructive and balanced journalism.”

The statement said government would appreciate broadcasters and social media influencers and applaud their love for country, professional competence, worth, skill and talent, especially in promoting development in the state. (NAN)