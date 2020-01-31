Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Friday flagged off the construction of a 900- vehicle capacity bus terminal in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of the state, to ease traffic congestion.

Sule said that the choice of Karu for the over N1.9 billion project was due to its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the attendant population explosion with overwhelming transportation demand.

He pointed out that apart from easing traffic congestion around the Mararaba-Abuja corridor, the bus terminal would also ensure the consolidation of the various motor parks in the area in one location.

According to him, the Karu mega bus terminal, which is the fourth of its kind nationwide, would serve as a hub for all road transport activities in the country.

Sule also revealed that a pedestrian bridge would be constructed from the bus terminal across the Abuja-Keffi highway to link the Muhammadu Buhari International Market.

He said that a similar bus terminal would also be constructed in Lafia, the state capital.

The governor reiterated his administation’s commitment to providing infrastructure towards improving the standard of living and creating job opportunities for the socio-economic development of the people.

Mr Shehu Tukur of Canonic Associates, the consultancy firm for the project, explained that it would comprise a terminal building for arrival and departure, 900 vehicles parking area, drivers’ lounges and public toilets.

Other facilities include bus stop, shops, cargo unit, maintenance and service yard as well as bank and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) centre.

Tukur said the project had a one-year completion period.

Mr Philip Dada, the state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, said the ministry would ensure strict supervision of the project and for it to be delivered within stipulated time and according to specification. (NAN)