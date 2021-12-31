From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has flagged off the construction of 24 kilometers Idadu-Agbashi road worth N3, 2 billion.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony on Friday in Doma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, the governor said the project was awarded to Road and Bridge International Nigeria Limited.

Governor Sule added that he had already saved money enough for the construction of the road before the contract was awarded.

Sule explained that he has promised to construct the road during the 2019 electioneering campaign adding that, thank God, he is fulfilling his promise.

He further said that by the commencement of the construction of the road, one of the serious challenge facing the people of the area would be addressed when completed.

He said by the grace of God, the project would be completed in high quality in the next 12 months.

He also promised to provide security to the company constructing the road to ensure timely completion base on specifications.

Sule also said that the road from Doma town to Agbashi junction is very bad as such he would beg the Federal Government (FG) to either help construct it or maintain it for the main time.

Governor Sule further explained that his administration has invested a lot in security and there are a lot of surveillance going on in the area and other black spots across the state.

The governor promised to collaborate with FG and security agencies to establish a permanent security presence in the area.

Earlier, Mr Want Zengxiang, Deputy Managing Director of the company handling the project expressed gratitude to the governor for given them the opportunity to impact in the lives of the people of the area and the state.

The Deputy Managing Director promised that the company would deliver quality job within 12 months as agreed.

He however, appealed to the state government to provide them with adequate security to carryout thier assignment without fear.

Mr Zengxiang also appealed to the authority of Doma LGA, traditional rulers and other stakeholders as well as the people of the area to corporate with them to enable them succeed.