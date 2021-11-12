Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has Inaugurated the Governing Council members of the Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Lafia, as the Emir of Karshi, His Royal Highness, Dr. Sani Mohammed Bako re-elected, Chairman.

Gov. Sule, while inaugurating the council members on Friday in Lafia congratulated the Emir of Karshi on his re-appointment as Chairman of the institution’s governing body and charged the members to ensure their best is aloted into the system towards moving the Polytechnic to greater heights.

In her remark, Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Justina Anjiode Kotso appreciated the governor for always giving the institution the needed support whenever he is called upon while assuring the Governor of her determination to work with the Chairman and members of the Council to succeed.

She also pleaded for the support, cooperation and understanding of the entire staff of the Polytechnic community in order to move the institution to greater heights.” she said.

Dr. Kotso commended the previous Council for being able to implement the decisions of the government white paper on the activities of the Polytechnic and for their efforts in ensuring that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, lift the blacklisting order in the funding of physical project it earlier placed on the institution, among other achievements they recorded.

“We are truly grateful to His Royal Highness and the outgone Council members for their time and energy towards charting a purposeful trajectory for the growth of Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polythecnic as an enviable institution in the comity of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in the country”, she said.

On his part, Chairman, of the Council, Dr. Sani Muhammad Bako, expressed gratitude to governor Abdullahi Sule for reappointing him into the council as the chairman, urging members of the council to ensure that they acquaint themselves with the laws guiding the Polytechnic in order to maintain decorum and sustain the successes so far achieved.