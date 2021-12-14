From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for creating a niche in governance saying Nigerians will appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari the most, after he leaves office in 2023.

Governor Sule Speaking to journalist on Tuesday in Abuja shortly after he met with President Buhari at the State House said the President has done a lot for the country and many will not see that till the President leaves office.

The Governor said he was in the State House to thank the President for the support the State has received in the area of security, which has helped a lot to sustain peace across the State. Especially the assistance rendered to the state in the recent completion of the 330MVA Thermal line in Lafia, which is coming from the Niger-Delta has helped a lot in boosting electricity supply in Lafia, the State capital and environs, a feat he said was made possible through President Buhari’s intervention “I came to express our great appreciation to the President for the great support we have continued to receive in the area of security. You must have heard there were several joint operations of the Special Forces; the Military, Police, Airforce and Navy in the two Local Government Areas that are bordering Abuja, Toto and Karu. “The various operations have been very successful. When we heard recently that some of our schools were being targeted, we privately approached and the right actions were taken. We thank God that we have been able to dislodge those ones. “Also we are here to express our happiness that as a result of some level of peace we have in Nasarawa State, we have been tagged as a State that is currently number one in sesemiseed production, number two in yam production, number two in cassava and number five in rice production in the country,” he said.

Highlighting some of his achievements he said the agricultural and oil and gas sectors have been revamped by the Nigerian leader.

“So for a country like Nigeria that has over 200 trillion standard cubic feet of gas, to say that somebody is building a gas pipeline for the utilization of gas, I don’t think that is a small thing but a lot will not understand this until may be when the President leaves office and in future, when we begin to have LPG everywhere for cooking and LNG so that most of our vehicles will convert to gas rather than petrol. Many cannot see now what is going to happen tomorrow and by that time they will say who did this and they will be told its President Buhari and people will bless him,” he said.