Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has condoled with Eggon nation and family of Enna Akama over death of Prof. Dauda Musa Enna of the Department of Theatre and Media Arts, Federal University, Lafia.

Sule in a tribute to the late professor on Monday in Lafia, said that the state has lost a theatre icon and a teacher par excellence.

He prayed God to grant Eggon nation and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I wish to express my earnest commiseration to the entire Eggon nation and the Enna Akama family over the demise of our friend, brother and a worthy citizen of Nasarawa State, Prof. Dauda Musa Enna of the Department of Theatre and Media Arts, Federal University, Lafia.

“Late Prof. Dauda Musa Enna was a theatre icon who served Nasarawa State in various capacities including as Special Adviser & Principal Private Secretary to the first military governor of Nasarawa State.

“Enna was a member of consortium of consultants to Nasarawa State on Culture, whose service paved the way for the State Cultural Troupe to win national laurels at NAFEST for five consecutive years.

“Professor Enna’s illustrious career in arts, culture and humanities showcased the `way of life of our people’ and was a `window to the world’ bout the very best outlook, attitudes, values, morals, and customs shared by the people of Nasarawa State.

“Enna unselfishly put his humane worldview, knowledge and skill to support our people to transform their lives and strengthen our communities, through the making and experiencing of world class theatre and participatory arts.

“Professor Musa Dauda Enna who was also Chairman of the Visitation Panel to College of Agriculture Lafia, will fondly be remembered as a teacher and an intellectual par excellence.

“One of those silent heroes who contributed in no small measure to blend the `heterogeneous’ nature of Nasarawa State by giving our people of different ethnic groups, sense of higher purpose, brotherhood and unity.

“As it is written; `it is appointed for man to die once and after this, judgment’ but this I pray that God’s divine mercy reigns over the judgment of Dauda Musa Enna,“ he said.

The governor urged the family to see his death as an act of God while praying for the reposed of his soul.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Enna died on April 14, and is yet to be buried. (NAN)