Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has promised to continue to intensify security towards promoting Leisure and tourism that would contribute to the development of the state.

The governor represented by his Deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, made the promised on Sunday in Lafia at the inauguration of VIP wing of Paradise Homedec International Hotel Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to the governor security was the topmost priority of his administration, because no development would strive in an insecure environment.

Sule added that the state under his stewardship had invested a lot in security so as to create an enabling environments for private sector to do business and contribute to its development.

He also commended Markus Umbugu, Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paradise Hotel for the investing in his own state thereby generating direct employment to over 50 youths and indirect employment to so many people.

Gov. Sule therefore said that his administration would continue to equip the youths and women with modern skills in the newly established Skill acquisition institute as well as the relevant technology centres across the state.

Also, Abdulsalam Abubakar, Former Military Head of State who is the Chairman of the occasion, lauded the CEO of the hotel for reducing the employment rate in the country.

The Former Head of State represented by Arc Unmar Hussaini, advised to MD of Paradise to maintain high quality services and imbibe good maintenance culture of the facility.

He also described the COE as hardworking person who always pursue whatever he believes in until he achieve it and said the quality of the hotel can be compared to hotels anywhere in the country.

On his part, Umbugu, CEO of the hotel, said the facility was incorporated as a hospitality industry on Aug. 1, 2016 and started operation same year.

“In 2016 we started operation with 16 rooms, added 11 rooms in 2019 and today we commissioned VIP Wing with 30 rooms with restaurant, swimming pool and an exclusive bar.

“We started with 10 staff in 2016, but today we have 50 staff in our payroll,” the CEO added.

He therefore, appealed to the government to implement hospitality friendly programmes to enable them be in business and contribute to the development of the state.

The inauguration was attended by family, friends and business associates of the Chief Executive Officer of the hotel.