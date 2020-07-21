Nasarawa Gov reassures his commitment to develop the state.

By Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule has restated his administration’s commitment to developing the state to attract investors for sustainable economic development.

He stated this on Monday in Lafia during a thank you visit by friends and associates of the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government, Barr Aliyu Ubandoma.

Gov Sule said his administration would work towards making the state conducive and attractive for investors to thrive as well as the youths, women and the entire people of the state.

Engr Abdullahi Sule appreciated them for the visit saying his administration will run an inclusive government noting that the good work his government started so far, would soon begin to materialise.

“I thank you very much for the visit, it means a lot to me, very soon what we have started will begin to materialise, we still have work to do and with your support we can achieve more”.

The visit could not be completed without Gov Sule’s commendation to the immediate past Governor, now a Federal lawmaker from the state, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura who led the delegation, noting the good works he did during his administration, and that he would forever respect him.

In his remarks, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura who is the leader of the delegation, said the friends and associates of Aliyu Ubandoma had come to appreciate the Governor for appointing one of their own as Secretary to the State Government.

He commended Gov. Sule for executing laudable projects across the state whereby it has changed the face of Nasarawa state within the short period of his administration.

Sen Tanko Almakura also assured the Governor that the new SSG, Aliyu Ubandoma would not fail him adding that the people of Lafia are committed and supportive of his administration’s stride.

“I want to assure you that the SSG will not fail you, leadership is about passion, commitment and fairness, followership is also about loyalty and commitment, therefore Lafia people are supportive of your administration”.

In a related development, the Alago people worldwide have resolved to support the administration of Engr Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

They made their position known today during a courtesy visit on the Governor for appointing sons and daughters of Alago nation into key executive positions in his administration among which are the State Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, ambassador designate, Hon Henry Omaku, his Chief Secretary of Press, Ibrahim Adara amongst other.

Speaking on behalf of the entourage, the paramount ruler of Doma, the Andoma of Doma, Alh Aliyu Oga Onawu said Alago people are grateful to the administration of Engr Abdullahi Sule for his inclusive government noted that in the previous administration in the state, Alago nation have been sidelined.

“We are grateful to your government because this is the first time Alago people are recognized with Ambassadorial nominee, Henry Omaku, Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Adara, amongst others”.

Responding, the Governor reiterate his administration’s commitments in developing the state which he promised to complete Doma -Agbashi road.