Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure even infrastructure development across the nooks and crannies of the State.

According to him, the APC-led administration is committed to key into more good policies and programmes as well as projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

The governor gave the assurance while hosting stakeholders from Lafia Local Government area in Government House on Monday in Lafia.

The governor said his administration had provided and still providing basic Infrastructure that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Sule, while appreciating the stakeholders for the visit, assured them of all inclusive governance for the overall development of the state.

“We have provided and are still providing infrastructure to better the lives of our people.

“We will continue to provide good governance for the overall development of the state,” he said.

Sule urged the stakeholders to continue to work faithfully and unite for the progress of the state and the country.

He called on the people to live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliations.

Responding, Alhaji Yusuf Agabi, the Leader of the delegation, said they were at the Government House to thank Sule for his good leadership style.

He said that the visit was also to reassure the governor of his second term bid in 2023.

Agabi restated the stakeholders’ resolve to work in unity and tirelessly for the victory of the governor and other APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.(NAN)