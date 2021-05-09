From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

Governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdulahi Sule is set to reshuffle his state Executive Council members to enforce his campaign promises towards ensuring good governance ensure

Governor Sule after emerging the winner of the 2019 general election took about five months to constitute a cabinet, raising expectations that he is keen on getting the right people who would help him to implement his campaign promises of transforming the state within a short period of time.

Recently, there are reports from some national dailies and some multiple sources within the state confirming an impending shake up in Governor Sule cabinet, and this has created tension among the commissioners as to what their fate may be at the end of the exercise.

Our Correspondent gathered that the mid-term cabinet reshuffle will topped the governor’s priority as soon as he return from Mecca to celebrate his two years in office on May 29th 2021.

Before the governor jets out of the country to mecca, it was alleged he consulted few key stakeholders including a former Governor of the State of his plans to dissolve his cabinet as he clock two years in office.

The Sun gathered that the 13 commissioners who were sworn in on November 1st 2019 have not lived up to the expectations of the Governor as majority of them are not innovative and have not added any single value to the development of state in line with the governor’s agenda

“Governor Sule has made up his mind to rejig his cabinet very soon, only about 4 of them may return back, only few of them make contributions during state executive council meetings, they are not helping the governor, just two years, our governor is growing white hair because he is thinking alone and profering solutions alone

“Nobody is helping him, the governor needs creative talents, technocrats who understands his vision for the state” an aid to the governor said

However, a government house source confided in our Correspondent that about 8 commissioners out of 13 have met some top officials in Dangote Company to help plead with the governor to allow them remain in office till November 1st 2021 so that they can also clock two years.

“Some of them are on the neck of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and other close allies of the governor to help beg the governor not to drop them on his return from Mecca” the source said

Already, the situation has caused an air of uncertainty among commissioners who do not know if they are staying on or may be replaced.

This has not been helped by the fact that Governor Sule, the Nation learnt has also decided to keep the final decision close to his chest, given the growing interplay of interest

“The cabinet would definitely be reshuffled very soon, any serious governnent reshuffled cabinet after two years and the commissioners are fully aware of that, that is why they are lobbying Senator Al-Makura

“Right now the cabinet is in a state of flux due to the uncertainty over what directive the governor would go” source volunteered

One of the key commissioner told our Correspondent yesterday that “my days as commissioner are numbered, I didn’t lobby anybody before I was appointed and I won’t lobby any body to be retained, I know right from day one that the governor will remove us after he clock two years in office

“Pray that I should be retained but it didn’t come, my life continues, Governor Sule is a good leader and I thank him for given me the opportunity to serve in his governnent, so for me, am waiting for the final whistle, I won’t be surprised, it is a normal thing in government” he said

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra said he is not aware of any planned cabinet reshuffle as it is strictly within the powers of the governor.