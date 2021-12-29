From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor of Nasarawa state Engr. Abdullahi Sule has signed into law 110.8 billion Naira 2022 Budget, saying it is strengthen the system and to implement a realistic 2022 budget in the state.

Governor sule while signing the budget on Wednesday in government house clarified that he decline assent to the first appropriation bill of about N114.3billion passed by the State House of Assembly to maintain and sustain a more realistic performance budget in 2022.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that Nasarawa State House of Assembly, had jerked up the 2022 appropriation bill from the initial N109.8 billion presented to the House for consideration and approval by Governor Abdullahi Sule to N114. 3bilion.

“last year our budget performance was 64 percent, not because we don’t have the project to implement, but because of how much resources we were able to generate.”

“And to you 64 percent may look like a low number, believe me there are state that their performance went as low as 24, 33, 45” Going through the numbers submitted before to the state house Assembly, the governor stressed that it was not necessary to go ahead and jerk the numbers, while explaining that there is a need to have a more excellent performance. “We must maintain that level, it is not been number one that is the problem but maintaining it is the real thing.” The governor further stated that the budget is a reality that must not fail adding that the performance of the budget is dependant on everybody charging all government functionaries to put in their beat to achieve the task ahead of them. “Lets face reality, if this administration has ever performed, 2022 should be the best year of our performance, whatever it is we want to do, if it could not be achieved in 2022, then it means that we can not do it at all.” He said Luckily for us he said “we are opening the year with an opening balance it is time for us to actually go to work, we can not work if most of the ministry are dragging their feet.”

Gov. Sule therefore appreciated the state house Assembly for their understanding in the speedy amendment of the budget, also appreciated the state Attorney general, ministry of finance, commissioners that are just coming on board and more importantly all the MDAs and officials, secretary to the state government for their support charged them to work hard to implement the budget as signed. Meanwhile, Earlier today, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly had passed into law N110.8billion 2022 amended budget sent to the House for reconsideration.

Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced the passage of the budget into law after the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Tanko Tunga moved a motion to that effect which was seconded by Hon Abel Bala, the Minority Leader of the House during the House proceedings today in Lafia.

The speaker said that the amended budget was necessary in order to strengthen the system and to implement a realistic 2022 budget in the state.

” This is in the best interest of our people and for the overall development of the state.

” A Bill for a law to Authorize the issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State (Appropriation Bill) of the sum of 110, 849, 954, 879.49 only for the services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of 12 months,commencing from 1st January, 2022 ending 31st December, 2022 is read for third time and passed

” 71, 770, 512, 458. 57 only as recurrent expenditure and N39,079,442,420.92 only as capital expenditure,” the Speaker said.