From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule has signed into law the 2023 Budget totalling over N149.3 billion noting that government will commence without delay the implementation of the budget fully for the benefit of the entire state.

The budget which was tagged Budget of Economic Consolidation and Continuity was accented to on Thursday, at Government House Lafia where the Governor commended the Speaker of the State Assembly Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and the entire Lawmakers for the speedy passage of the document and the passion they have for the State.

Recall that Daily Sun had Reported that the budget was Presented at the floor of the State House of Assembly on November 22nd,2022 and passed by the Lawmakers on December 20th, 2022 Governor Abdullahi Sule accented to a budget size of N149.3 billion naira.

Fulfilled by the processes that led to the signing of the twenty twenty-three fiscal appropriation bill into law, Governor Sule maintained that the budget tagged budget of Economic Consolidation and continuity will afford the government the opportunity to carry out activities that are not unconnected to the provision of people-oriented programmes.

According to the Governor, with the determination to ensure continuity of government policies and programmes, the ongoing political activities will not affect the implementation of government programmes.

Earlier, Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi explained that the members of the assembly ensured that the appropriation bill went through legislative processes before it was finally passed, hence appreciating the heads of government ministries and parastatals as well as the finance committee of the assembly for the commitment thus far.

The Speaker also hoped for sustained synergy between the legislative and the executive arms of Government in the period ahead for peace, unity and development of the State.