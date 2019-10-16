Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has submitted names of 15 Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the state executive council.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this after the Majority leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), submitted the commissioner nominees at the floor of the House in Lafia on Wednesday

“The commissioner nominees are: Ahmed Baba Yahaya of Toto Local Government Area (LGA), Philip Dada of (Karu LGA), Othman Bala Adam (Keffi LGA), Dr Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Kokona LGA), Obadiah Boyi (Akwanga LGA).

“Others ar: Yusuf Aliyu Turaki (Awe LGA), Dr Salihu Ahmad Alizaga (Nassarawa Eggon LGA), Dogo Shammah (Wamba LGA), Prof. Otaki Allahnanah (Keana LGA), Haruna Ogbole Adamu (Obi LGA), Ibrahim Musa Ekye (Doma LGA).

“The remaining ones are: Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo (Nasarawa LGA), Abubakar Muhammed Imam (Lafia LGA), Hajiya, Halima Ahmadu Jabiru(LafiaLGA) and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu(LafiaLGA),” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi, however, directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae on or before Friday.

“The House will commence their screening from Oct. 21 to Oct.22.

“Those that will appear for screening on Oct 21 are commissioner nominees from Toto, Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Akwanga, Awe, Nassarawa Eggon, Wamba and Keana

“Those that will appear for screening on Oct. 22 are commissioner nominees from Obi, Doma, Nasarawa and they three nominees from Lafia LGA.” (NAN)