Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has sworn in 15 commissioners into the state executive council five months after the inauguration of his administration.

A total number of 12 Special Advisers were also sworn in, a high court judge Mr Sunday Bawa , a member of the state local government service commission and chairmen and members of the state Muslim and Christian welfare board were equally sworn in yesterday at the Lafia city hall.

Governor Sule assigned portfolios as follows, Prof Allahnanah Otaki was given Agriculture and water resources, Obadiah Boyi got trade , industry and investment, Mrs Fati Sabo was given Education, Science and technology, Musa Ibrahim Ekye was given Environment and natural resources.

Haruna Adamu Ogbole was assigned to the ministry of Finance , budget and economic planning, Ahmed Baba Yahaya got Health, the state NUJ chairman, Comrade Dogo Shammah Danladi was assigned to the Ministry of information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Abdulkarim Kana was appointed Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state.

Others include, Dr Salihu Alizaga was assigned Lands and Urban Development , Yusuf Turaki Aliyu got local government , community development and chieftaincy affairs, the ministry of women affairs and social development was given to Hajiya Halima Ahmed Jabiru.

The ministry of works, Housing and Transport was assigned to Philip Dada, Youths and Sports development went to Orthman Bala Adams while two comissioners, Mohammed Iman and Bashir Aliyu were assigned to the ministry of special duties.