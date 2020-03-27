Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has tested negative for coronavirus.

Sule who disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Lafia, urged those who have had contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to go into self-isolation to reduce the spread of the disease.

The governor’s sample had been taken for test for coronavirus at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the result turned out negative.

He said he went into self-isolation immediately he discovered that some people he had contact with in the cause of discharging his duties tested positive for COVID-19.

“I went into self-isolation while I was waiting for the outcome of my result. I did that so that I don’t infect other people assuming I had it. Thank God the result is negative,” he said.

Sule said those who had contact with confirmed cases should immediately go into self isolation in their own interest and to protect the lives of others.

He added that such people should endeavour to contact the appropriate authority while in isolation for their samples to be taken to NCDC for testing.

The governor called on the general public to maintain social distancing, avoiding hand shake, kissing and hugging in order not to contract the disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had earlier banned religious and other social gatherings that involved more than 50 people. (NAN)