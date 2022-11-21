From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly says it is set to receive the 2023 Appropriation Bill from the Executive Governor of the State, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule tomorrow Tuesday 22nd November, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Clerk Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ibrahim Musa and made available to Newsmen in Lafia the State Capital on Monday.

The statement indicates that the Rt. Hon. Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi alongside all the other 23 Honourable Members are expected to receive the budget from the Governor tomorrow Tuesday.

The statement called on all Clerks at table and other supporting staff to be at the chambers by 9 O’clock in the morning as the exercise for the budget presentation will commence by 10 O’Clock in the morning.

The statement added that the 2023 budget presentation by Governor Abdullahi Sule will take place at the Assembly Complex Shendam road Lafia.