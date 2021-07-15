From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Alhaji Sule of Nasarawa has cautioned the team of the second Africa Peer Review mechanism APRM and participants to be objective in accessing the country to sustain democracy in Nigeria.

Engr. Sule made the statement on Thursday during the Town Hall Meeting of the North Central Zone Validation Exercise of the country Self Assessment Report.

While addressing the participants, Engr. Sule who was ably represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe sated that democracy and good governance would thrive if the major actors give rooms for self – assessment, accountability and review of their activities.

He called on African Peer Review team to be guided by objectivity and fairness in executing their their duties as according to him, the outcome would contribute immensely in in the country.

The governor further appreciated the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for choosing Nasarawa state to host the event as the meeting have in attendance participants from the various traditional institution, security agencies, the media, civil society organisations, religious leaders among others from all the states in the north Central geopolitical zone including the federal capital territory.

Speaking Earlier, Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for African Development, Mrs. Gloria Okobundu explained that since the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for Self Review of the country, the exercise had recorded remarkable progress.

She also said the outcome of the review will strengthened Nigeria’s democracy and promote good governance.

Mrs. Gloria however, appreciated the Nasarawa state government for a warm reception and support giving to the team of the Africa Peer Review mechanism.

Also Speaking, Mr Ferdinand Atendeko, Chief of Staff/ Coordinator for the Nigeria Second Review of APRM commended the President for granting approval for the exercise to be carried out in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

According to him, APRM was established in 2003 by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Heads of State and Government Implementation Committee (HSGIC) as an instrument for AU Member States to voluntarily self-monitor their governance performance.

“APRM is a voluntary arrangement amongst African states to systematically assess and review governance at Head of State peer level in order to promote political stability, accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration, economic growth and sustainable development.

“By acceding to the APRM, Member States agree to independently review their compliance with African and international governance commitments.

Ferdinand further said Performance and progress are measured in four thematic areas which includes; democracy and political governance, economic governance and management, corporate governance and socio-economic development.,” he added.

Adding that Nigeria is the fourth country in African that began the second review and the first in West Africa, therefore lauded the composition of the participants from the six states of the North-Central and urged them to freely expressed how they fill about governance in the state and the country with a view to improve the statement on

