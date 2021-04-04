Nasarawa State governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has promised to work with security agencies to arrest and prosecute criminal elements disturbing the peace in the state.

Engr. Sule spoke when he attended the funeral prayers for Mohammed Hussein, the State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association who was killed by unknown persons in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area yesterday.

According to a press statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, Engr Sule called on those bent on breaching the peace enjoyed in the state to turn a new leaf for the development of the society.

Speaking to sympathizers who thronged the residence, Governor Sule expressed sadness over the killing and cautioned against reprisal attacks capable of worsening the situation.

Sule urged family of the deceased to remain faithful and take solace in God while assuring that his administration will continue to work hard at ensuring adequate security of lives and property in the state.