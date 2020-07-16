Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has vowed that his administration would spare no efforts in tackling violent crimes in the state.

The Governor today in a Press Statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Adara and issued to newsmen in Lafia stated that Governor Abdullahi Sule recalled a meeting of over 70 graded traditional rulers, heads of security agencies and community leaders which held on Wednesday in the state as a critical step towards checking the menace.

The statement quoted the Governor as saying ‘WE ARE DETERMINED TO CURB VIOLENT CRIMES IN NASARAWA STATE’.

He gave the assurance when he paid a condolence visit to the residence of father of an officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Salisu Usman who was killed along with his Sister, Sa’adatu in Gudi of Akwanga Local government area of the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State prayed God to grant the souls of the deceased officer and his sister rest.

Mr. Labaran Maku a former Minister and relative of the father of the late siblings who spoke on behalf of the family, thanked the Governor for the visit while calling for sustained efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

It would be recalled that kidnappers on Tuesday night invaded the residence of the elder brother to Hon. Labaran Maku, Former Minister of Information, and Supervisory Minister of Defense, Alhaji Usman Sule Maku in Gudi, the Home Town of Governor of Nasarawa State, in Akwanga local government area of the state, and kidnapped Salihu Usman whose death body was later found at their backyard and killed Sa’adatu Usman Maku in their house while they took the wife of the deceased away to an unknown destination.

According to a report made available by the family, Late Miss Sa’adatu was shot by armed bandits in her father’s residence while late Mr. Salisu and his wife were taken away in the night of 14th July 2020, unknown to the family, they buried the remains of their daughter Sa’adatu according to Islamic rites in the morning of 15th July 2020, only to discover the body of Salisu Maku in the farm behind the house.

Late Sa’adatu Usman Maku a graduate of Pharmacy at ABU Zaria, waiting for service while Salisu Usman Maku, a Senior Officer with the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Alh, Usman Sule Maku the father of the two children is a retired Police Officer who served in the former Plateau State and retired to settle at Gudi Station.