Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has said Engineering is the fulcrum for all meaningful development considering the policy direction of his administration on infrastructural development.

He made this known today on the occasion of the Inauguration of the State Technical and Expatriate Monitoring Committees in Lafia the state capital.

Gov Sule noted that in view of the emerging challenges of building collapse in the country, with attendant effects on human lives and property, it has become necessary for Government to evolve strategies to address the phenomenon hence the need for his government to constitute the Committees to guide against the unfortunate situation.

‘It is with gratitude to Almighty God that I address you today on the occasion of the Inauguration of the Nasarawa State Technical Committee and the Nasarawa State Expatriate Monitoring Committee on Engineering Regulations and Monitoring (ERM).

‘As you are aware, Engineering is the fulcrum for all meaningful development and considering the policy direction of this Administration on infrastructural development, this occasion is apt and timely’.

He stated that members of the Committees were selected based on their records of experience, commitment, dedication, hard work, professionalism, patriotism and pedigrees as he charged them to live above board and justify Government”s confidence reposed in them.

‘You must carry out your assignment with due diligence, devoid of any sentiment or favouritism’, the Governor said.

The committee are giving terms of reference to guide them while discharging their responsibilities to includes to locate, document organisations and personnel and report to Registrar.

To verify and monitor the professional competence of Works Approval Officers; to act as COREN watchdogs on maintenance, upholding Engineering codes of practice in public works, prohibit default and ensure that all such works are in accordance with Engineering design and specification by Registered Engineer; to verify that all organisations working in the area of Engineering contracting have at least an active Registered Engineer on their Board of Directors;

Others are, to observe and report cases of non-adherence to approved Engineering Codes of Practice in respect of Public and Private works to the Registrar; to report all defaulters and contravention of COREN ACT to the Registrar and to verify that all Engineering Practitioners (local and foreign) in the Engineering Organisations have valid COREN Practicing License.

The Governor who also warned that the State will not tolerate quackery saying it will sanctions all unregistered engineering firm in the state.

‘Let me reiterate that in carrying out engineering projects in Nasarawa State, there will be no tolerance for quackery. In the same token, no Engineer will be allowed to supervise any project except duly registered by COREN and possesses appropriate practicing license which shall be a condition for prequalification by all companies assigned to carry out engineering projects in the State.’

He therefore urged the Committees to come up with stringent regulations that will guide the ethics and practices of the profession, as well as adherence to project specification as he commended the Engineering Regulations Monitoring (ERM) for the choice of Nasarawa as the pioneer State to inaugurate the programme among the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation.

He added that it will go a long way in adding value for money in engineering project assureing them on Government continued support in providing conducive environment to enable the Engineering profession achieve its noble objectives of entrenching standards for quality delivery of projects.

Engr Abdullahi Sule lamented that the economy has melted down due to COVID-19 as he noted that, the State has put measures in place to curtail the increasing number of infected persons with coronavirus pandemic in the state.

‘As you are aware, the world today is faced with the Coronavirus pandemic otherwise known as COVID-19 which has shut down the world economy.

‘The number of infected persons kept increasing on daily basis, particularly in Nigeria. It is for this reason that we have evolved measures in order to control and contain the spread of this virus in Nasarawa State,’ he added.

According to him, the measures may be difficult for the residents but it remain the best approach to curb the spread of the pandemic.

He then appealed to all and sundry to adhere strictly to the measures imposed towards reducing the spread of the disease in the State.