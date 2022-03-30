From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, was at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, to witness the handing over of the instrument of authority of the party by the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, to the new National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The handing over ceremony took place at the NWC Hall, at the national secretariat of the APC, in Abuja,, on Wednesday.

In his acceptance address, the new National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, while thanking the outgone chairman and his team for the good job done, said the party has a difficult task ahead, leading to the 2023 general elections.

According to Senator Adamu, even though President Muhammadu Buhari will not be on the ballot next year, the APC will still have the honour, integrity and legacy of the Buhari administration.

“I want to say on behalf of the new NWC, that it is not going to be easy time for us. We have a major event, that is going to not only test the waters but to see how stable that water will be after. That is the general elections.

“For me, and by the time we start working, my point of call is how we handle the election as a party,” he stated.

Hitting the ground running, the new APC National Chairman, called on members of the NWC to gear up for the challenge, especially that President Buhari, being the leader of the party, is allergic to failure.

He promised to imbibe the spirit of collective leadership and team work, urging his colleagues in the NWC to support him by being loyal to the party.

“I cannot deliver along. But what I am asking for is driven by something called loyalty. You have to be loyal. We must have one team. If you bring any divisive tendencies, deal with it. This country is greater than anybody, anyone of us. And this party is bigger than any single member,” the APC National Chairman said.

The APC National Chairman congratulated Mai Mala Buni, for the successful completion of his tenure as the chairman of the CECPC, promising to continuously tap from his wealth of experience.

Senator Adamu used the opportunity of the event, to condole and commiserate with those who either lost their loved ones, or were injured or kidnapped, following the unfortunate incidence involving bandits attack on a Kaduna bound train.

He said as the ruling party, the APC is concerned about the colossal losses, promising to support the President towards finding a solution to the root cause of terrorism, even as he suspected that saboteurs may have a hand in some of the security challenges across the country.

“The loses have been colossal. We haven’t gotten the exact figures yet. But whatever, it is too much to lose one life. We are concerned as a party, we regret, we condole with members of the families of the lost ones. We commiserate with those recieving attention,” Senator Adamu said.

Earlier, in his handing over speech, Chairman of the CECPC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, thanked his colleagues for their support throughout his stewardship.

Commenting on the just concluded national convention of the party, Buni said the unprecedented turnout and orderliness of the exercise, has shamed the naysayers.