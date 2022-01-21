From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Community security Mechanism adopted by Governor Abdullahi Sule in tackling insecurity in the state has been described as an effective strategy that has kept the state in peace and safe.

Describing the policy on Friday is the Senior Special Assistant to governor Sule on security Engr. Moses Utondo, during an interview with news men in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

According to the aide, the state government’s adoption and use of community based security mechanism has curtailed instances of insecurity and made the state safer compared to the time of previous administrations and compared to other states.

“In most cases if you allow a security challenge to occur before you respond, it results into monumental damage. So this administration adopted a policy, a security mechanism which is community based.

“This community based security mechanism has succeeded in checkmating issues of possible outbreak of security breaches in any part of the state. It is so effective that we don’t allow security breaches to occur before we respond to it,” he said.

He explained that the state government’s community based security mechanism entails strong synergy and commitment with community stakeholders who tips off state government officials and security agencies immediately there are signs of an impending security breach in any part of the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Anywhere there are issues that can result to outbreak of insecurity, we always tackle it head on. We apply our local methods in gathering intelligence from local sources which has been successful in alerting us ahead if there are signs of security breaches.

“The use of this method is because some of the security agents in the state are not locals and sometimes cannot get to the root of any intelligence information except the locals are ready to cooperate,” he said.

He explained further that what has made the state safer compared to other states is the constant interface with traditional rulers on the state of security situation in their domains.

The SSA however added the community based security mechanism also entailed working in partnership with security agencies in the state to gather intelligence, arrest and prosecute trouble makers found, thereby making it difficult for security breaches to occur.

“Today Nasarawa state is rated the first in the country in terms of security and this is due to the sincere commitment of the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule to tackle insecurity head-on.

“You will agree with me that clashes between herders and farmers has significantly reduced since this administration came on board,” he said.