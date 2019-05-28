Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has dissolved members of his State Executive.

The Governor made the pronouncement during a valedictory session with the outgoing members of the council.

He said all political appointees including Secretary to the State Government, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, special assistants and chairmen of boards and agencies were also dissolved.

The governor thanked the outgone members, his former aides and all other political office holders for their invaluable service to his administration and the people of the state.

“I sincerely wish to seeks for the forgiveness of everyone of you or even the general public who might have feel offended due to one or two of our policies, I am very sorry, everything we did in office is for the benefit of the state.

“I want to wish every one of you success in your future endeavours while I implore you all to remain committed to the development of our dear state. Your valuable contributions are highly appreciated and I make bold to say that you all have done well” He added.

