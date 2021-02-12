From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State yesterday commissioned the 10 kilometer Osokwa/Umejie/Arongwa Road in Abia State with a call for the people to lend more support for the Gov Okezie Ikpeazu led administration.

Speaking before cutting the ribbon to commission the road which spur to Akwa Ibom State, Udom who described Ikpeazu as a performing governor, said it was always good to start slowly and end well than to rush and fail.

“When we got into Abia, we drove several kilometers without a single pothole and that shows that something good is happening in the state.

“Ikpeazu is a performing governor who has put back tractors on Abia roads and all he needs is more support from his people”.

Udom said it was to cement the relationship between Abia and Akwa Ibom States that his administration constructed the road that ran from Akwa Ibom to Arochukwu in Abia State.

Earlier, Ikpeazu said the road which cuts across two local government areas of Osisioma and Isiala Ngwa South, leads to Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

Ikpeazu said he had no doubt that the road would not only boast economic activities of the two local governments, but also strengthen commerce between Abia and Akwa Ibom States.

“With the construction of the road, the economic advancement of the two states is guaranteed.

“I urge we mirror the relationship the two states enjoyed under your leadership”, Ikpeazu to Udom.

He said he invited Udom to commission the road because he (Udom) is one man that has inspired him as governor.

Many who spoke, including the deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, thanked Ikpeazu for alleviating the sufferings of the people and pledged their support.